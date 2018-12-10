William “Bill” Patton

William L. “Bill” Patton, age 79, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Faith Christian Outreach Church, with Pastor Monte Knudsen officiating.

Born July 16, 1939, at home, in Montgomery County, IA, William Lee was the son of Edwin and Fern Catherine (Eberly) Patton. He attended country school near Villisca and was a 1958 of Elliott High School, lettering for four years in football. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged for medical reasons. On September 11, 1960, Bill married Lylene Kaye Samuels in Griswold, IA. In 1972, Bill moved his family to Colorado and then retired to Mt. Pleasant in 2008 to be near family.

For over forty years, Bill was a cement truck driver for various companies in Iowa and Colorado. Bill’s family was his priority and his grandchildren his pride and joy. He attended Faith Christian Outreach Church. Bill enjoyed watching westerns and football on television, along with sharing time with his sons as they restored old cars and tractors and hiked the mountains of Colorado, of which he loved. He spent many pleasurable hours square dancing and served as president of the square dance club in Red Oak, IA, for many years.

Along with his loving wife, Lylene, of 58 years, Bill is survived by two sons, Rodney (Sarah) Patton of Columbia, MO, and Rodger (Melanie) Patton of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a sister, Ella Ratashak of Berthoud, CO; three grandchildren, Aaron Schaeffer, LuCasey Patton, and Ethan Vordtriede; and various nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.