William “Bill” McTee

William A. “Bill” McTee 71 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

According to his wishes cremation has been accorded and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established in his memory.

