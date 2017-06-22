William “Bill” L. Watson

William “Bill” L. Watson, age 93, of Lockridge, IA passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017, at his home.

Visitation for family & friends will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Behner Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Monday, June 26, 2017, at Behner Funeral Home with Pastor Earl Swigart officiating. Burial will be at Glasgow Cemetery with military rites.

In-lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lockridge Baptist Church, Glasgow Cemetery or donor’s choice. Cards and memorials can be mailed to: 2414 Yew Ave., Lockridge, IA 52635.

William was born December 21, 1923, in Jefferson County to Elmer Ray and Rhuie Eveylin (Litton) Watson. He married Frances Foggy November 1945. She passed away September 1971. Bill married Emma “May” Haines-Douglas February 1, 1972, in Lockridge, IA. This year they celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Bill graduated from Lockridge High School with the Class of 1941. He served in the Army (101 Airborne) during WW II. Bill farmed all his life. He was a lifetime member of the V. F. W., member of 101st Airborne Association and Eagles Lodge. Bill enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping and teasing everybody.

Bill is survived by his wife, May Watson; 5 children, Karen (Larry) Anderson of Mason City, IA, Sharon Krieger of Rome, IA, Rhuie (Craig) Ryan of Birmingham, IA, Richard (Mary) Douglas of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Jacque (Randy) Riehm of Batavia, IA; 13 grandchildren, Jim (Jen) Hibbert, Lamont (Leslie) Hibbert, Jason (Chris) Krieger, Mickey Krieger, Samantha Hartsock, Devon Ryan, Emma Ryan, Molly Ryan, Connor Ryan, Amanda (Tony) Northup, Eric Douglas, Leslie (Travis) Hysell and Megan (Darrel) Monckton; 28 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Rhuie Watson; his 1st wife, Frances Watson; three brothers, Edmond, Welday and Sherman Watson.

On-line condolences can be made to the family at: behnerfh.com.