William ‘‘Bill“ Kerr

William ‘‘Bill“ Kerr, 98, of Fort Madison, formerly of Farmington, Iowa, passed away Friday December 6, 2019.

Born July 19, 1921 in Scotland County, Missouri, he was the son of Wesley Emerson and May Elizabeth (Nelson) Kerr.

On May 27, 1944 he married Mary Weaver who preceded him in death. On December 26, 1964 he married Mae Hufford. She also preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children: Gary (Diane) Kerr of Woodside, California, Bev (Bob) Stelk of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Lin (Lee) McAtee of Portland, Oregon and Marcia (Stan) Huff of Castle Rock, Colorado. Stepdaughter: Pat (Jerry) Schulz of Fort Madison, Iowa. Thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Mary and Mae, one stepson Gerald Hufford, one step grandson, one sister and one brother.

Bill was a World War II Army Veteran and a member of the Bonaparte American Legion for 58 years. He attended the Farmington United Methodist Church. Bill was a lifelong family man, farmer, fisherman and friend. In retirement he specialized in expert woodworking, gardening and indulging his grandchildren.

The family will meet with friends from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at the Farmington United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M. Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the Farmington United Methodist Church with Pastor Sally Barrett officiating.

Following the service a private family burial will be held in the Anson Cemetery in Anson, Missouri with full military rites by the Bonaparte American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmington EMT’s or the Anson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements.