WILEY TO RUN FOR SCHOOL BOARD

Martha Wiley announced today that she has filed her papers to run for the Mt. Pleasant Community School District School Board. She will be running for the 1st District Director position currently held by Dave Christensen. “I am excited at the prospect of serving on the Mt. Pleasant Community School Board,” Wiley said. “As a former teacher in the Mt. Pleasant Community School District and an instructor at Iowa Wesleyan, I feel that I bring experiences that will help me be an effective school board member.” Wiley is a graduate of Iowa State University and has a Master’s Degree from Drake University.