Wiley and Sons Small Business of the Year

The 2018 Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Small Business Week concluded Friday with the announcement of the Small Business of the Year at a luncheon held at the Union Block. Five finalists for the award were selected from nearly 30 applications. Those five businesses were featured during the week on KILJ. Plus, special ribbon cuttings and open houses were held at each business. The 2018 Small Business of the Year is Jean C. Wiley and Sons. Ted Wiley accepted the award on behalf of the third generation company that began 66 years ago in Mt. Pleasant. The judges, who were from out of state, said Wiley and Sons longevity and success despite struggles thru out the years made it a great recipient.