Wilbur L. “Web” Pruett

Wilbur L. “Web” Pruett, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Oquakwa, IL, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Henry County Health Center.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Mama’s Place (formerly known as the Eagle’s Club) in Oquawka. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mississippi River Youth Park. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born October 12, 1926, in rural Knox County, IL, Wilbur Leo was the son of Leo and Alice Victoria (Nelson) Pruett. He was a 1944 graduate of Knoxville High School. On October 24, 1947, Wilbur married Barbara Jean Delabar in Oquawka.

A lifelong farmer, Wilbur loved the land and farming. Along with his farming career, he worked for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, IA and for the state of Illinois at Big River State Forest. Wilbur especially enjoyed morrell mushrooming in his secret location. He also liked to fish and hunt.

Along with his loving wife, Barbara, of 71 years, Wilbur is survived by five children, Clarence “Jack” (Lou) Pruett of Oquawka, IL, Rebecca “Beck” (James) DeWitt of Canton, IL, Charles Pruett of Clinton, NC, Linda (Rich) Kulp of Oquawka, IL, and Donna (Ed) Whalen of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one sister, Darlene Pruett of Stronghurst, IL; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale Pruett and Howard Pruett; and a daughter-in-law, Colleen Pruett.