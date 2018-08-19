Wide Spread Search

On Thursday several Southeast Iowa law enforcement agencies executed search warrants across the region for the possession and distribution of a controlled substance. Illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and an undetermined amount of currency was seized. No arrests have been made. But no other information has been released regarding this ongoing investigation. The FBI and DCI participated in the searches. Sheriff and Police departments from the counties of Henry, Jefferson, Washington, Wapello, Keokuk, and Monroe were involved along with the Southeast Iowa Inner Agency Drug Task Force, State Patrol and DNR.