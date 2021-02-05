UPDATE: Wide Spread Local Phone Outage

Windstream has informed KILJ that the outage was caused when a manhole flooded and soaked some cables. They’ve been working to dry out the cables and restore service. Customers will come back into service in phases as the individual cables dry out. At the present time, Windstream hopes to have all service restored tomorrow.

KILJ has been hearing from our listeners that they do not have landline phone service. Some have not had service all week. If you have been trying to contact someone via landline and keep receiving a busy signal it could be due to this issue.