What’s Happening this Week at the Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert?

MOUNT PLEASANT— This summer, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will be partnering with the Mount Pleasant Community Band, under the direction of Adam Creager. This joint effort will help to promote public art in our community.

Thursday, June 29 will be a great night for the kiddos as we present the “Bubble March”. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will be handing out bubbles. As part of the concert, volunteers will be leading the children in a march around the square while the band plays. This will be a great time so feel free to join us in Central Park at 7:00 pm.

Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.

For more information, please contact David Adams at the Hy-Vee Drug Store at (319) 385-8781.