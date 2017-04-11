What Will Happen to the Mt. Union Park

It was a full house for the Tuesday Henry County Supervisors meeting. At least 20 Mt. Union residents attended to share concerns about the future of their community park. No one knows for sure what will happen to the park now that the town is un-incorporated. The park is considered an asset and the State Community Betterment Board may sell it to help pay down Mt. Union’s debt. At this point there isn’t much the supervisors can do. Marc Lindeen said the county has no say in regard to the park until September 23. That is the deadline to submit to the state all bills against the city. Then it will be determined if there are enough funds to pay all the bills. It’s still not clear what the county could do, short of buying the park. But the supervisors said they would do what they could at that time. The state could sell the park before September 23 if there is an offer to buy it before that date. Supervisor Gary See said unfortunately right now there is more the supervisors can’t do than what they can do. Tuesday morning the residents shared the time and money that has gone into creating something the community can be proud of. Imagine Recreating Mt. Union committee says it is committed to maintaining the park, the gazebo and play equipment and would like the supervisors to consider providing assistance. The county does this for the Trenton Park but that park was given to the township. It wasn’t necessary to sell it to pay off a debt. The supervisors promised to keep the lines of communication open regarding the situation.