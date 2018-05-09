What we know so far……

As of 11 o’clock this morning (Wed) there is still no official information regarding an ongoing situation involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement at MPC Enterprises on the West edge of Mt. Pleasant. KILJ News talked with some employees who said the company was raided and that there were apparently two or three vans of individuals that were transported from the facility. There were several individuals waiting across from what is also known as the old Bluebird building who said they had been at work and were not allowed back after taking a break. Again, KILJ has been referred to the attorney general’s office for questions. And as of this time our calls have not been returned. We were also given a contact number for an ICE official who also referred any questions to the attorney general’s office.