What Is In A Geode?

At the Dover Museum in New London a program will be presented on Geodes. The date is Sunday, July 16 at 1:30 pm. Dave Smith will be presenting. The Smith family has long been associated with geodes. His Grandfather, Edward Smith, was instrumental in getting Geode State Park developed. Dave and his family have hunted and studied geodes for years. He was associated with Geode Industries’ rock tumbler production and sales for many years. Earl, Dave’s father, developed the machine and the material used to polish rocks. Geode Industries was an International company headquartered in New London. One of the most interesting polishing systems used Iowa corncobs with synthetic polishing agents. It is still used for polishing titanium, plastic heart valves and eyeglass lenses.

Many are not aware that geodes contain many different minerals and substances. Dave grew up steeped in the knowledge of rocks and mineral passed down by down by his grandfather and father. It has been said that there are 14 different kinds of geodes found in Iowa. We look forward to finding out from the expert how accurate that information may be.

With the Geode Restoration, renewed interest in park and lake is occurring. On display will be the Geode placed on the lectern for the dedication of the park in 1951.

As always, there will be time for question. The program is free and refreshments are served. Donations are always welcome.