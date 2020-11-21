WHAT IF I TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19?

Individuals tested for COVID-19 due to symptoms or close contact/exposure should quarantine at home until their test results are received. A Public Health employee will call in a few days if your test is positive.

Individuals testing positive for COVID-19 need to ISOLATE at home, away from other household members, and can return to work/school when:

• At least 10 days have passed since onset of symptoms AND

• No fever for 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers AND

• Symptoms are improving

Individuals testing positive for COVID-19 who do not have symptoms need to ISOLATE at home, away from other household members, and can return to work/school when:

• At least 10 days have passed since the date of their positive test AND

• They continue to have no symptoms

If anyone in your home tests positive for COVID-19, you need to notify your employer(s) and/or the school(s) that your child/children attend.

WHAT IF I AM A CLOSE CONTACT TO SOMEONE WHO TESTS POSITIVE?

Individuals who are close contacts/exposures to a positive case AND ONE OR BOTH WERE NOT WEARING A MASK need to QUARANTINE at home even if they test negative. They can return to work/school:

• 14 days from the date of the LAST contact/exposure with the positive person

Individuals who are close contacts/exposures to a positive case AND BOTH WERE WEARING A MASK do NOT need to quarantine at home, but they need to SELF-MONITOR for 14 days. That means to:

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for:

Fever or chills Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue

Muscle or body aches Headache

New loss of taste or smell Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

• This is especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet. If you experience any of these symptoms PLEASE STAY HOME and contact your healthcare provider, arrange to get tested, or call Public Health at 319-385-0779.

The goal of the isolation and quarantine guidelines is to reduce the spread of illness in our community. Please continue to wear a mask when in public, stay 6 feet away from others not in your household, wash your hands often, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stay home when you are sick.

Learn more at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid