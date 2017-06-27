What Fireworks Can Iowans Purchase?Written by Theresa Rose on June 27, 2017
The list includes:
- Aerial shell kits and re-loadable tubes
- Chasers
- Helicopter and aerial spinners
- Firecrackers
- Mine and shell devices
- Missile-type rockets
- Roman candles
- Sky rockets and bottle rockets
- Cone fountains
- Cylindrical fountains
- Flitter sparklers
- Ground and hand-held sparkling devices
- Ground spinners
- Illuminating torches
- Toy smoke devices that are not classified as novelties
- Wheels
- Wire or dipped sparklers