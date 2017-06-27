What Fireworks Can Iowans Purchase?

Written by Theresa Rose on June 27, 2017

The list includes:

  • Aerial shell kits and re-loadable tubes
  • Chasers
  • Helicopter and aerial spinners
  • Firecrackers
  • Mine and shell devices
  • Missile-type rockets
  • Roman candles
  • Sky rockets and bottle rockets
  • Cone fountains
  • Cylindrical fountains
  • Flitter sparklers
  • Ground and hand-held sparkling devices
  • Ground spinners
  • Illuminating torches
  • Toy smoke devices that are not classified as novelties
  • Wheels
  • Wire or dipped sparklers