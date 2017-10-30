Western Fairy Tale and Melodrama

The Keck Players will be having fun with cowboys on the Heritage Stage in Wapello, Iowa on November 3, 4, and 5 when they perform two comedies, “Bubba the Cowboy Prince” followed by “The Pony Expresso”. “Bubba the Cowboy Prince” is a Cinderella story of a poor, down and out cowpoke. “The Pony Expresso” is a melodrama boiling over with puns and jokes.

“Bubba the Cowboy Prince: A Fractured Texas Tale” has been adapted for stage by Doris Ryan. Bubba is bossed around the family ranch by his wicked step-daddy and mean, nasty stepbrothers. Miz Lurleen, the “purtiest” rancher in Texas, rescues him and makes him her cowboy prince. It features an all child cast.

The “The Pony Expresso or…The Villain Came to a Grinding Halt” is about a friendly coffee shop run by Star Bright and Aunt Dee Caff. Their business is struggling because their customers are buying their coffee at a lower price from the scheming Mo Cabana and Fifi Latte. This wild melodrama has the ultimate blend of fun characters and action.

Performances will be Friday evening, November 3, Saturday evening, November 4 and a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 5. Friday’s performance will include a dinner before the show. Dinner will be served starting at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:00 pm. No Dinner is offered for the Saturday, November 4, 7:00 p.m. evening performance. Doors open at 1:30 on Sunday, November 5 for the 2:00 p.m. matinee.

Tickets for the Friday, November 3 dinner show are by reservation only. Friday tickets cost $18 and are available at the State Bank of Wapello. Friday reservations can also be made by calling Doris Ryan at 563-505-6191. The Saturday evening and Sunday matinee tickets are only $9.00 and are available at the door.