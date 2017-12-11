West Point City Council Will Meet

Written by Theresa Rose on December 11, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
  2. a) Petition for Vacation and Sale of Alley (Boeding: Parcel “K”)
  3. b) Resolution No. 730-17, “Resolution to Dispose of Real Property Within the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
  4. c) Petition for Vacation and Sale of Alley (Boeding: Parcel “L”)
  5. d) Resolution No. 731-17, “Resolution to Dispose of Real Property Within the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
  6. e) Petition for Vacation and Sale of Alley (Abolt: Parcel “M”)
  7. f) Resolution No. 732-17, “Resolution to Dispose of Real Property Within the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. Liquor License Application
  • Holtkamp Automotive Repair, Exp: 12/31/17
  1. b) Resolution No.733-17, “A Resolution Revising the Approval of a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (‘PILOT’) Agreement between the City of West Point, Iowa and the West Point Municipal Electric System”
  2. c) Resolution No. 734-17, “A Resolution Approving Extending a 28E Agreement between the City of Donnellson, Iowa and the City of West Point, Iowa for Law Enforcement Services”

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of November 13, 2017
  3. Treasurer’s Report for November, 2017
  4. Warrants Payable for December, 2017

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS
  2. a) Oath of Office