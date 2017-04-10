West Point City Council Meets Tonight

West Point City Council Meets TonightWritten by Theresa Rose on April 10, 2017
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, April 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Police Chief Supervising Donnellson Reserves
- b) Resolution No. 718-17, “Corporate Authorization Resolution for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- c) Resolution No. 719-17, “A Resolution Amending Contract of Award of Avenue D Reconstruction From Fourth Street to Eighth Street – West Point, Iowa – 2017, for the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- d) Resolution No. 720-17, “A Resolution Approving and Authorizing a Loan Agreement for Avenue D Reconstruction from Fourth Street to Eighth Street – 2017, for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- e) Set Public Hearing on Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2016-2017 (FYE17) for May 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
- f) Liquor License Applications
- Aggie’s on the Square (Outdoor Service; Exp: 4/30/17)
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Council Meeting of March 13, 2017
- Minutes of Special Council Meeting of March 23, 2017
- Treasurer’s Report for March, 2017
- Warrants Payable for April, 2017
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT