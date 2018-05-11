West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on May 11, 2018

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. PUBLIC HEARING
  6. a) Budget Amendment FYE18
  7. b) Resolution No. 744-18, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2018”
  8. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  9. a) HTC Pajama Run
  10. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  11. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  12. MAYOR’S REPORT
  13. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  14. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  15. OLD BUSINESS
  16. a) Veterans Memorial Park
  17. NEW BUSINESS
  18. a) Liquor License Application

1) 4th Street Bar and Grill (with Outdoor Service; Exp: 5/31/18)

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Meeting of April 9, 2018
  3. Treasurer’s Report for April, 2018
  4. Warrants Payable for May, 2018
  5. OTHER BUSINESS
  6. ADJOURNMENT