West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 11, 2018
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- a) Budget Amendment FYE18
- b) Resolution No. 744-18, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2018”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) HTC Pajama Run
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- a) Veterans Memorial Park
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Liquor License Application
1) 4th Street Bar and Grill (with Outdoor Service; Exp: 5/31/18)
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of April 9, 2018
- Treasurer’s Report for April, 2018
- Warrants Payable for May, 2018
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT