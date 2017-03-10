West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on March 10, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
  2. City Budget Estimate for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2018 (FYE18)
  3. Resolution No. 716-17, “A Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2018 (FYE18) for the City of West Point, Iowa”

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  2. a) Car Show
  3. b) Lee County Health Department

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Resolution No. 717-17, “A Resolution Amending Restrictive Covenants Covering all Lots in West Point Subdivision in the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
  3. b) Petition for Vacation and Sale of City Property: Abolt
  4. c) Petition for Vacation and Sale of City Property: Boeding
  5. d) Liquor License Applications
  • Brad’s Pad (No Outdoor Service, Exp: 3/22/17)
  • Sonny’s Super Market (Exp: 4/1/17)

 

 

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Meeting of February 13, 2017
  3. Treasurer’s Report for February, 2017
  4. Warrants Payable for March, 2017

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT