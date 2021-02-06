West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 6, 2021
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at American Legion
309 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- Budget Maximum Property Tax Levy for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (FYE22)
Motion to Open:
Discussion:
Motion to Close:
- Resolution No. 802-21, “Resolution to Approve Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Maximum Property Tax Dollars for Levy”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- Leland McCosh Memorial Award to Mayor Paul Walker
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FYE21): Set Public Hearing for March 8, 2021at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and Publish Notice of Hearing in Daily Democrat
- Receipt and Consideration of Final Proposed Budget Estimate for Fiscal Year 2021-2022(FYE22): Set Public Hearing on Adoption of Final Budget for March 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
- Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption
- Bernie & Ann Abolt, 102 Ave D
- Resolution No. 803-21, “A Resolution Authorizing Property Owners Outside the Corporate City Limits to Connect to Sewer System of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- Resolution No. 804-21,”An Amended Resolution Adopting an Investment Policy for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- Liquor License Application
1) TurnBOWL (with Outdoor Service), effective 2/12/2021
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of January 11, 2021
- Treasurer’s Report for January, 2021
- Warrants Payable for February, 2021
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT