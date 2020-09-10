West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 10, 2020
** Touring completed lagoon improvement project at 6:00 p.m. prior to meeting.
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Marian Neuweg & Mike Schierbrock
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Liquor License Application
- Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/20; No Outdoor Service)
- b) Audit examination proposals FYE20
- c) Resolution No. 797-20, “A Resolution Approving Street Financial Report for FYE20 for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- d) Resolution No. 798-20, “A Resolution Authorizing the Filing of an Application with Iowa Homeland Security Emergency Management for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 10, 2020
- Treasurer’s Report for August, 2020
- Warrants Payable for September, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT