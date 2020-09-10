West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

** Touring completed lagoon improvement project at 6:00 p.m. prior to meeting.

 

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  6. a) Marian Neuweg & Mike Schierbrock
  7. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  8. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  9. MAYOR’S REPORT
  10. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  11. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  12. OLD BUSINESS
  13. NEW BUSINESS
  14. a) Liquor License Application
  • Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/20; No Outdoor Service)
  1. b) Audit examination proposals FYE20
  2. c) Resolution No. 797-20, “A Resolution Approving Street Financial Report for FYE20 for the City of West Point, Iowa”
  3. d) Resolution No. 798-20, “A Resolution Authorizing the Filing of an Application with Iowa Homeland Security Emergency Management for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the City of West Point, Iowa”
  4. MONTHLY REPORTS
  5. Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 10, 2020
  6. Treasurer’s Report for August, 2020
  7. Warrants Payable for September, 2020
  8. OTHER BUSINESS
  9. ADJOURNMENT