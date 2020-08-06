West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. MERSCHMAN FAMILY RECOGNITION

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Resolution No. 794-20, “A Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Mayor to Enter into a Lease Agreement with West Point Professional Group for the City of West Point, Iowa”
    2. Resolution No. 795-20, “A Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Mayor to Enter into a Lease Agreement with RICOH USA for the City of West Point, Iowa”
    3. Resolution No. 796-20, “A Resolution Approving Resurfacing of a Portion of Avenue D in Conjunction with Lee County Secondary Roads Project for the City of West Point, Iowa”

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. a) Minutes of Regular Meeting of July 13, 2020
  3. b) Treasurer’s Report for July, 2020
  4. c) Warrants Payable for August, 2020

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT