West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on April 10, 2020
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at American Legion*
309 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
*Please note: Location change due to COVID19 social distancing necessity
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- Mini Tractor Pull, South Park
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Resolution No. 778-20, “A Resolution to become a Member of the Southeast Iowa Safety Group (SEISG) and Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities (IAMU) 28E Agreement for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- Windstream Communications Right-of-Way application, pole attachments
- Windstream Communications Right-of-Way application, buried fiber optics
- Set Public Hearing on Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 (FYE20) for May 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
- e) Liquor License Applications
- Aggie’s on the Square (Outdoor Service; Exp: 4/30/20)
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Council Meeting of March 9, 2020
- Treasurer’s Report for March, 2020
- Warrants Payable for April, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT