West Point City Council Meeting Agenda

West Point City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on March 6, 2020
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- City Budget Estimate for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021 (FYE21) hearing
- Resolution No. 777-20, “A Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021 (FYE21) for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- Lee Comm PSAP Board presentation, Joey Herren
- Waste collection services discussion
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Liquor License Applications
- Brad’s Pad (No Outdoor Service, Exp: 3/22/20)
- Sonny’s Super Market (Exp: 4/1/20)
- b) Lee County Secondary Roads: building permit recommendation
- Windstream: right-of-way fiber optic work
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of February 10, 2020
- Minutes of Special Meeting of February 24, 2020
- Treasurer’s Report for February, 2020
- Warrants Payable for March, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT