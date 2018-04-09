West Point City Council Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, April 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES

 

  1. PUBLIC HEARING
  2. a) Veterans Memorial Park purchase bid
  3. b) Resolution No. 743-18, “A Resolution to Dispose of Real Property within the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa” (Veterans Memorial Park)

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Set Public Hearing on Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 (FYE18) for May 14, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
  3. b) Liquor License Applications
  • Aggie’s on the Square (Outdoor Service; Exp: 4/30/18)

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting of March 12, 2018
  3. Treasurer’s Report for March, 2018
  4. Warrants Payable for April, 2018

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT