West Point City Council Meeting

West Point City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES
- PUBLIC HEARING
- a) Veterans Memorial Park purchase bid
- b) Resolution No. 743-18, “A Resolution to Dispose of Real Property within the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa” (Veterans Memorial Park)
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Set Public Hearing on Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 (FYE18) for May 14, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at Public Library; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
- b) Liquor License Applications
- Aggie’s on the Square (Outdoor Service; Exp: 4/30/18)
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Council Meeting of March 12, 2018
- Treasurer’s Report for March, 2018
- Warrants Payable for April, 2018
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT