West Point City Council Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on July 10, 2017

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, July 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT
  2. a) Reappointments to Boards and Commissions
  3. b) Golf Cart proposal

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Resolution No. 725-17, “Amended Resolution Setting Salaries and Wages for City                                              Employees for Fiscal Year 2017-18 (FYE18)”
  3. b)  Liquor License Application, Phil’s Pub (outdoor service; exp. 7/23/17)
  4. c) Liquor License Applications, Sweet Corn Festival Extended Service Area
  • Aggie’s on the Square
  • Corner Tap
  • Fourth Street Bar & Grill
  • Phil’s Pub

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Meeting of June 12, 2017
  3. Treasurer’s Report for June, 2017
  4. Warrants Payable for July, 2017

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT