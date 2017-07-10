West Point City Council Meeting

West Point City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on July 10, 2017
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, July 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- a) Reappointments to Boards and Commissions
- b) Golf Cart proposal
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Resolution No. 725-17, “Amended Resolution Setting Salaries and Wages for City Employees for Fiscal Year 2017-18 (FYE18)”
- b) Liquor License Application, Phil’s Pub (outdoor service; exp. 7/23/17)
- c) Liquor License Applications, Sweet Corn Festival Extended Service Area
- Aggie’s on the Square
- Corner Tap
- Fourth Street Bar & Grill
- Phil’s Pub
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of June 12, 2017
- Treasurer’s Report for June, 2017
- Warrants Payable for July, 2017
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT