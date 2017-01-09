West Point City Council Meeting

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL a) Dennis Menke

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

MAYOR’S REPORT

CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS a) Employee Health Insurance

1) Resolution No. 712-17, “A Resolution Amending Employee Health Insurance Coverage for the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

b) Urban Revitalization Tax Exemptions

1) Fred Boeding, 602 Starlite Dr

2) Brett Snaadt, 38 7th St

3) Hashem Jaber, 39 7th St

4) MBMRE LLC, 41 7th St

c) Liquor License Applications

J&M Korner Shop; Exp. 1/25/17

Palm Bowl (With Outdoor Service); Exp 1/30/17

American Legion Club Post #668 (No Outdoor Service); Exp. 1/31/17

MONTHLY REPORTS Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of December 12, 2016 Treasurer’s Report for December, 2016 Warrants Payable for January, 2017

OTHER BUSINESS