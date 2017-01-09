West Point City Council Meeting

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  2. a) Dennis Menke

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. a) Employee Health Insurance

1) Resolution No. 712-17, “A Resolution Amending Employee Health Insurance Coverage for the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”

  1. b) Urban Revitalization Tax Exemptions

1) Fred Boeding, 602 Starlite Dr

2) Brett Snaadt, 38 7th St

3) Hashem Jaber, 39 7th St

4) MBMRE LLC, 41 7th St

  1. c) Liquor License Applications
  • J&M Korner Shop; Exp. 1/25/17
  • Palm Bowl (With Outdoor Service); Exp 1/30/17
  • American Legion Club Post #668 (No Outdoor Service); Exp. 1/31/17

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of December 12, 2016
  3. Treasurer’s Report for December, 2016
  4. Warrants Payable for January, 2017

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT