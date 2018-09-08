West Point City Council Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on September 8, 2018

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, September 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  6. a) Certificate of Appreciation
  7. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  8. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  9. MAYOR’S REPORT
  10. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  11. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  12. OLD BUSINESS
  13. NEW BUSINESS
  14. a) Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption: Midwest Oil Seeds, Inc, 103 Ave D
  15. b) Liquor License Applications
  • Mary’s Fall Festival (No Outdoor Service)
  • Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/19; No Outdoor Service)
  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 13, 2018
  3. Treasurer’s Report for August, 2018
  4. Warrants Payable for September, 2018
  5. OTHER BUSINESS
  6. a) Letter of resignation
  7. ADJOURNMENT