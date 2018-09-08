West Point City Council Agenda

West Point City Council AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 8, 2018
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, September 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Certificate of Appreciation
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption: Midwest Oil Seeds, Inc, 103 Ave D
- b) Liquor License Applications
- Mary’s Fall Festival (No Outdoor Service)
- Corner Tap (Expires 10/9/19; No Outdoor Service)
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of August 13, 2018
- Treasurer’s Report for August, 2018
- Warrants Payable for September, 2018
- OTHER BUSINESS
- a) Letter of resignation
- ADJOURNMENT