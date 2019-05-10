West Point City Council Agenda

West Point City Council AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 10, 2019
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- a) Budget Amendment FYE19
- b) Resolution No.765-19, “A Resolution Amending the Current Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2019”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) HTC Pajama Run
- b) Street closings: St Mary’s Church on July 27, 2019
- c) Fireworks Committee, Greg Stuekerjuergen
- d) Maggie Schuster
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Liquor License Application
1) 4th Street Bar and Grill (with Outdoor Service; Exp: 5/31/19)
- b) Piper Jaffray, Travis Squires: Financing Lagoon Project
- c) Resolution No. 766-19, “Resolution to fix a Date for a Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and to Borrow Money thereunder in a Principal Amount not to Exceed $1,900,000”
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of April 8, 2019
- Treasurer’s Report for April, 2019
- Warrants Payable for May, 2019
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT