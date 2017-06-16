West Liberty Foods and Prison Partnership

Representatives of Iowa Prison Industries and West Liberty Foods attended the Henry County Supervisors meeting Thursday. West Liberty is working to utilize a program allowing the local company to use offenders in its workforce. Nothing is required of the board but Iowa Prison Industries is required to explain the program to the supervisors and to law enforcement. The legislature and local unions must also be notified. West Liberty never has enough help, running short by an average of 50 employees. This program thru Iowa Prison Industries allows the company to hire offenders from the Mt. Pleasant Correctional facility who meet the work out criteria. The city of Mt. Pleasant, Des Moines County landfill and the city of Keokuk already utilize the program that is considered the prison system’s most effective program aimed at reducing recidivisum. From the prison side, this is a chance for non violent offenders who will soon be released to prepare for a return to society and develop a new mind set towards work. They are paid, can learn new skills and get used to a regular work routine. Offenders who meet criteria are interviewed, screening and hired by the company. The company provides the transportation to and from work. The offenders are searched by prison officials when they leave and when they return to the prison and counts are done during the work shift. West Liberty plant manager Mark Eads and his staff say it’s a win win. There are still federal government checks to go thru and it will be 3 or 4 months before the offenders can start work.