West City Council Special Meeting

West City Council Special MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 1, 2020
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Special Meeting at City Hall
313 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- Comments/Orientation
- Setting Budget Committee Workshop times and dates
- Setting regular Council meeting times
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Ordinance No 296-20, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 13, ‘Operation of Golf Carts, ATV’S and UTV’S’ of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (First Reading)
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT