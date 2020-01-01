West City Council Special Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on January 1, 2020

TENTATIVE AGENDA

City Council of West Point, Iowa

Special Meeting at City Hall

313 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

 

 

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WELLMAN

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. Comments/Orientation
  2. Setting Budget Committee Workshop times and dates
  3. Setting regular Council meeting times

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS

 

  1. Ordinance No 296-20, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 13, ‘Operation of Golf Carts, ATV’S and UTV’S’ of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (First Reading)

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT