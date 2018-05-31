West Burlington Man Caught in Grain Bin Thursday

Yesterday morning a little before 9 am, Burlington Fire Department responded to 13385 Washington Road in rural West Burlington for a man trapped inside a grain bin. The man had been working to move grain out of the bin when the top crust gave way. The man was in a grain bin that was about 2/3 full and was trapped up to his under arms. Firefighters were able to set up an aerial platform truck and used the access hole to reach the victim. A specialized interlocking grain tube was used to stabilize the victim and then the slow process of emptying the grain began. Once the man was free, he walked out of the bin and was taken by ambulance to Great River Medical Center for evaluation.