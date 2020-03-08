Wesleyan Drops to Gettysburg to Finish Day One

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Myrtle Beach, SC — The Iowa Wesleyan softball was beaten 10-4 by Gettysburg College (PA.) to close out Day One at the Fastpitch Dreams Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

Gettysburg got the scoring started in the first inning scratching across a run on a passed ball.

Wesleyan countered however, with three of their own in the bottom of the first after a Morgan Christner (New London, IA/New London) RBI single and an Ashley Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, IA/Danville) sac fly to lead 3-1.

That’s when Gettysburg went on the offensive onslaught, pounding out the games next eight runs to take a 9-3.

The big blow was Shelby Baker’s mammoth three run homer.

Sophomore Emma McDanel (Moravia, IA/Moravia) took the loss for the Tigers working the games first five innings allowing 13 hits, 10 runs, 8 of which earned, while striking out two.

Ariana Wolford (Streamwood, IL/Streamwood) and Abby Dameron (Danville, IA/Danville) worked the final two innings of scoreless relief.

Wesleyan, now 1-1, will take on Penn State-Fayette tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m.

You’ll be able to catch that contest on KILJ and KILJ.com.