Wesley August Hulsebus

Wesley August Hulsebus, 88, of Donnellson, passed away at 7:12 P.M. Sunday January 1, 2017 at the Madison in Fort Madison.

He was born May 30, 1928 at home in southeast Lee County the son of Lawrence and Nora Hotop Hulsebus. On October 17, 1948 at Lockridge, Iowa he married Jane Roth. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2011.

Survivors include two daughters: Lori (husband Butch) Welch of Donnellson, Iowa and Lee (husband Karl) Stuekerjuergen of West Point, Iowa. One son Marshall (wife Marilyn) Hulsebus of Donnellson, Iowa. Ten grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Doscher, Mark (Leslie) Hulsebus, MariAnne (Jurgen) Ehler, Matthew Hulsebus, Jason (Jenny) Wilson, MaryAnn Hoppman, Vicky (Greg) Leeper, Holly (Rob) Conlee, Shawn (Erica) Kemper and Shane Kemper. Twenty-one great grandchildren: Dalton and Kegan Sino, Grant and Mason Doscher, Lauren, Grace and Benjamin Hulsebus, Blake and Zara Ehler, Kasan Hulsebus, Shade Ferrel, Ryan and Bryanna Hoppman, Nicholas and Caitlyn Conlee, Kyle, Kaiden and Arabel Kemper and Hailey, Ronin and Abrahm Kemper.

Also surviving are two great-great grandchildren Brayden and Aubrie Ferrel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jane, one daughter Gail Sino, three great grandchildren John Sino and Jessica and Lucas Kemper, great grandchildren Rhett Ehler and Reagan Hulsebus. One brother Everett Hulsebus and one sister Irene Hulsebus Neff.

Wes was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson. He was a lifelong farmer, electrician and businessman. He farmed with his father, worked for Conrad American and then was self-employed building steel grain bins, installing bin fans, dryers and constructed grain handling equipment. He spent many years harvesting lumber with his brother. Early on he enjoyed league bowling and won many trophies with his team. He was awarded honorary charter member of the Central Lee FFA for his donations of an Allis Chalmers Tractor and a John Deere tractor to be restored as research and learning projects. He also very much enjoyed playing cards with his wife and neighbor friends.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Schmitz Funeral Home.

A memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday January 5, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Rev. Bob Molsberry officiating.

Following a luncheon at St Paul’s United Church of Christ a private family graveside service will be held at the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Central Lee Future Farmers of America.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhome.com.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.