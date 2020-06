We’re Back — That’s It

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — For the first time in 98 days KILJ will have a live sports event on our airwaves.

That’s all I have for you.

Let’s enjoy this small slice of relief together.

Mount Pleasant versus Fort Madison tonight at 5:30 p.m on KILJ-FM 105.5 and online at KILJ.com.