Wendy Lynn Wolfe

Wendy Lynn Wolfe, 44, of Ankeny and formerly New London, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017 in Ankeny.

The funeral service for Mrs. Wendy Wolfe will be Monday, August 28, at 11:00 AM at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin at 9:00 with the family present to greet friends one hour prior to the service. Cremation will be accorded following the service with inurnment at a later date at Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.