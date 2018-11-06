Wendell Verne Williams (final arrangements)

Wendell Verne Williams, 95, of Danville, died Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

The funeral service for Wendell Williams will be 10:00 am Friday at Harmony Bible Church with Pastor Nathan Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural Danville. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday, at Elliott Chapel with the family present to greet friends from 5 – 7 PM.

A memorial has been established for Harmony Bible Church Mission Fund.

