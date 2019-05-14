Welcome to Medicare

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for a while and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?

“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This two hour seminar is being offered by Sally Fager and Liz Wasson, SHIIP counselors sponsored by Henry County Health Center. It will be held Tuesday, June 11, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Health Education Center at HCHC.

“Before taking the 2 hour seminar, my husband and I were full of apprehension and not knowing what direction to go,” says Janne Hunsaker, a recent seminar attendee. “The SHIIP counselors were extremely helpful in explaining the benefits and options of what Medicare has to offer. We felt much more prepared and had less anxiety about moving forward after attending this seminar,” she adds.

“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance. To register for the seminar, or for more information or questions, call 319-385-6774. Registration is needed by June 3. If you receive an automated message, be sure to leave your name and phone number and say you want to register for “Welcome to Medicare.” Registration is limited, so call early to reserve your seat!

SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. Henry County Health Center is the sponsor for SHIIP in Henry County.