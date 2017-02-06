‘Welcome to Medicare’ Seminar offered in Mount Pleasant

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for a while and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?

“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This two hour seminar is being offered by Sally Fager and Liz Wasson, SHIIP counselors, sponsored by Henry County Health Center. It will be held Thursday, March 23, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Health Education Center at HCHC.

“We’re excited to offer this free seminar to the community,” says SHIIP Counselor Sally Fager. “Medicare is such an important program and understanding what it offers helps assure that anyone eligible gets the health benefits they deserve.”

“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance. For more information and to sign up for the seminar, call 319-385-6124. Registration is required by March 15.

SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. Henry County Health Center is the local sponsor for SHIIP in Henry County.