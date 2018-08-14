‘Welcome to Medicare’ Seminar offered in Mount Pleasant

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for a while and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?

“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This two hour seminar is being offered by Sally Fager and Liz Wasson, SHIIP counselors sponsored by Henry County Health Center. It will be held Tuesday, September 18, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm in the Health Education Center at HCHC.

“The SHIIP program’s Welcome to Medicare orientation meeting was very informative,” said Jane Lauer, a recent participant. “A SHIIP volunteer met with me individually a few weeks later and helped me better understand how Medicare would work in my case. I encourage all retirees to take advantage of this program.”

“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance. To register for the seminar, or for more information or questions call 319-385-6774. Registration is needed by September 10, and is limited to 30. If you receive an automated message, be sure to leave your name and phone number and say you want to register for “Welcome to Medicare.”

SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. Henry County Health Center is the local sponsor for SHIIP in Henry County.