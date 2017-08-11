‘Welcome to Medicare’ Seminar offered in Mount Pleasant

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for awhile and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?

“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This two hour seminar is being offered by Sally Fager and Liz Wasson, SHIIP counselors sponsored by Henry County Health Center. It will be held Thursday, September 14th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm in the Health Education Center at HCHC.

“Walking into the seminar, I had a lot of questions,” said John Kuhens, a recent seminar attendee. “Walking out, I had a lot of answers. I’m glad I went.”

“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance. To register for the seminar, or for more information or questions call 319-385-6774. Registration is needed by September 5. If you receive an automated message, be sure to leave your name and phone number and say you want to register for “Welcome to Medicare.”

SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. Henry County Health Center is the local sponsor for SHIIP in Henry County