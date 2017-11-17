Welcome Aboard

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a new program to welcome new residents to our community. The program will be called Welcome Aboard and will include the following.

Welcome Packets – Packets will include information about our schools, housing, churches, healthcare and much more. New residents will especially enjoy the coupons from area businesses.

Housing Information – If someone is interested in buying we will have a list of our wonderful realtors that can help them out. If they are interested in rentals, we will do our best to put them in contact with area landlords.

Tours of the Town – We have put together a very informative 1-hour tour of our community that is a great way for new residents to get acclimated to our community.

Dinner with Strangers – We would love to introduce new residents to our friendly community and what better way than to go to dinner with someone that calls Mount Pleasant home.

If you have a new employee in your business that you think can benefit from any of these services, please contact Mikayla Mabeus at 319-385-3101 or email mpaca@mountpleasantiowa.org for more information. Thanks for your continued support of the Chamber!