Welcome AboardWritten by Theresa Rose on November 17, 2017
The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a new program to welcome new residents to our community. The program will be called Welcome Aboard and will include the following.
- Welcome Packets – Packets will include information about our schools, housing, churches, healthcare and much more. New residents will especially enjoy the coupons from area businesses.
- Housing Information – If someone is interested in buying we will have a list of our wonderful realtors that can help them out. If they are interested in rentals, we will do our best to put them in contact with area landlords.
- Tours of the Town – We have put together a very informative 1-hour tour of our community that is a great way for new residents to get acclimated to our community.
- Dinner with Strangers – We would love to introduce new residents to our friendly community and what better way than to go to dinner with someone that calls Mount Pleasant home.
If you have a new employee in your business that you think can benefit from any of these services, please contact Mikayla Mabeus at 319-385-3101 or email mpaca@mountpleasantiowa.org for more information. Thanks for your continued support of the Chamber!