Weekly Mt. Pleasant Street Update

Jay Street Sewer Project

Drish Construction will shut down today Friday December 21st for the long Holiday Weekend. When they leave tonight they will not be back until Wednesday December 26th. Their work will all be on Madison St. Jay St. South to Hamlin St. during December 26th to December 28th. Weather permitting Drish Construction could be done with all Sanitary Sewer Replacement by Friday January 4th. Then they would leave until Spring when they will come back and start grading out for the remaining Concrete Replacement.

Sewer Rehab Point Repairs

Hagerty Earthworks will be shutting down later today Friday December 21st for the long Holiday Weekend and won’t be back until Wednesday December 26th after Christmas. Hagerty Earthworks are pouring back a patch today Friday December 21st on Warren St. between Jay St. & Walnut St. They have another Point Repair to do on Warren St. in this same Area and plan to be back Wednesday after Christmas to complete this Point Repair weather permitting. They have three Point Repairs on Webster St. between Corkhill and Walnut St. to do and will be working on them Thursday December 27th and December 28th. What isn’t completed they might have to come back and finish the following week January 2nd to January 4th. I will be sending out and email next week December 27th on the status.