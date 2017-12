Weekend Traffic Fatality

A Crawfordsville man was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday. The accident occurred at about 11:30 am on Hwy 218 North of County Road G36. 84 year old Robert Eugene Williams was driving south on 218 when his vehicle entered the median and vaulted over a crossover. the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its’ top. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.