Wednesday Morning Near MPCHS

One person was hurt in a two vehicle accident near the entrance to the Mt. Pleasant High School. Police were notified of the accident at about 8:20 Wednesday morning. A car driven by James Lobdell was stopped at the intersection with Harvest Drive and Grand across from the school drive entrance. Lobdell pulled out to cross to the drive and pulled in front of a truck driven by Steve Burkart that was headed north on Grand. The collision caused Lobdell’s car to spin around. Lobdell received minor injuries and was charged with failure to yield entering a through highway.