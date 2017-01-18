Wednesday Morning Accident

EMS and Salem First Responders were paged out early this morning to a single vehicle accident south of Salem. At about 6 am witnesses saw a vehicle go off the road and hit a tree on 335th Street which is just off Salem Road between Salem and Hillsboro. Crews arrived on the scene to find the vehicle in the ditch on its top and the driver laying outside the vehicle. It was assumed he had been thrown. Initial reports indicated the 22 year old male had leg and head injuries. He also appeared to be intoxicated.