Wednesday Accident in Salem

On October 7, 2020, at 11:46 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of South Main Street, Salem.

Upon arrival at the scene it was found that a single-vehicle crash occurred with an injured driver. The driver was identified as Lucas Blint, 39, Mt. Pleasant. Blint was transported to the Henry County Health Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which is ongoing.