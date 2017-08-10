Wednesday Accident Details

At approximately 5:30PM on August 9, 2017 a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Highway 34 and Benton Avenue, west of Rome. An investigation revealed Mitchell Moothart, of Mt. Pleasant, failed to obey a stop sign while crossing the median. His pickup then struck the side of a westbound vehicle driven by Jana Brumbaugh, of Agency. This caused Brumbaugh’s vehicle to skid and then roll in the roadway. Brumbaugh was transported to the Henry County Health Center. Responding to the crash along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were the Henry County Ambulance, Mt. Pleasant Fire and Rescue and the Iowa DOT Enforcement.