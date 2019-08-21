Wednesday Accident Details

On August 21, at approximately 6:30AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a vehicle had driven off Highway 218 near 185th Street down into the ditch. After deputies arrived on scene, it was found that Lily Duran (23 years of age) of Washington, Iowa, had been driving southbound on Highway 218 in a brown, 2002, Buick Lesabre. Lily drove off onto the shoulder of the median portion of the roadway, overcorrected, and re-entered the roadway crossing both lanes of traffic. After re-entering the roadway, Lily lost control of the vehicle which caused her to enter the west side ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert in the ditch which caused the vehicle to roll several times. Lily was transported to the Henry County Health Center and later on to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries sustained from the crash. Lily was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Assisting with the crash was the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa D.O.T, and Henry County Paramedics.